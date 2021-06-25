Fitness Friday: Bouldering for beginners

DETROIT – This Fitness Friday, we’re back at Detroit’s first indoor rock climbing gym, DYNO -- but we’re not going easy this time around!

We’re learning what bouldering looks like, and why it’s more dangerous than regular indoor rock climbing.

Check out the video above to see the action.

Located at the Eastern Market, DYNO Detroit offers rock climbing for anyone ages 5 and over, in addition to a complete gym. The business is also working on adding a yoga studio.

The gym offers $20 day passes (not including rentals). Monthly memberships start at $79, and you can freeze your membership at any time.

Visit DYNO Detroit’s website here for more information.

More: Fitness Friday segments