Fitness Friday: Rollerskating at Monroe Street Midway

Rhonda Walker
, Anchor

Fitness Friday: Rollerskating at the Monroe Street Midway

DETROIT – This Fitness Friday, we’re rollerskating outside at the Monroe Street Midway in Detroit!

Check out the video above to see the action.

More: Fitness Friday segments

Click here to learn more about the Monroe Street Midway.

