Fitness Friday: Skating with RollerCade Detroit at the Monroe Street Midway

DETROIT – This Fitness Friday, we’re back at the outdoor rollerskating rink at Detroit’s Monroe Street Midway!

We’re enjoying the outdoor space and learning some new moves.

Check out the video above to see the action.

The Monroe Street Midway is an outdoor destination for the whole family that features the Rollout Detroit Roller Rink, basketball courts, live DJs and food trucks and concessions.

Rollerskating is a great cardio workout and an excellent way to burn calories and tone the core and legs.

The roller rink is open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The cost is $13 per person, which includes skate rentals.

Click here to learn more information and to register.

More: Fitness Friday segments

Ad

Click here to learn more about the Monroe Street Midway.