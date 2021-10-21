Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ is roaring back to Detroit

Get ready to sing “Hakuna Matata,” Disney’s The Lion King is coming back to Detroit for a limited engagement at the Detroit Opera House from January 27 through February 20, 2022.

Broadway In Detroit and Disney Theatrical Productions have announced that tickets for the return of one of Broadway’s longest-running productions will go on sale starting Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10 a.m.

It has been five years since The Lion King played to a sold-out run at the Opera House, dazzling tens of thousands of Michiganders. Relive the magic of Elton John and Tim Rice’s Tony-nominated score, and Julie Taymor’s Tony-winning costume design and stage direction.

Worldwide, The Lion King has been enjoyed by almost 110 million people. In 2022, the show will celebrate its 24th anniversary on Broadway. The show has played in over 100 cities in 21 countries on every continent, except Antarctica, and has been performed in nine different languages.

Ad

The Lion King is recommended for patrons ages 6 and up. Children under the age of 2 will not be permitted. Children ages 2-11 will not need to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test to attend. A mask must be worn at all times except when actively eating or drinking. A Broadway Health & Safety Guide will be emailed to ticketholders a few weeks prior to their performance.

For tickets and more information about the show, safety protocols and more, visit BroadwayInDetroit.com.