🔒 4YI: Can I make a left turn during a red light onto a 1-way street?

We received this traffic question a couple of times through our 4YI form, where you can ask us anything about Michigan and/or Metro Detroit and we will do our best to get back with an answer(s).

Question:

“I remember when you could turn left on a one-way (during a red light) when you were making a Michigan left -- is it still legal?”

Answer:

Yes, it is legal for a vehicle to make a left turn onto a one-way street during a red light. This scenario is encountered when you are executing a “Michigan Left” -- see here:

The Michigan Vehicle Code -- Section 257.612 -- reads as follows:

“(ii) Vehicular traffic facing a steady red signal, after stopping before entering the crosswalk on the near side of the intersection or at a limit line when marked or, if there is no crosswalk or limit line, before entering the intersection, may make a right turn from a 1-way or 2-way street into a 2-way street or into a 1-way street carrying traffic in the direction of the right turn or may make a left turn from a 1-way or 2-way street into a 1-way roadway carrying traffic in the direction of the left turn, unless prohibited by sign, signal, marking, light, or other traffic control device. The vehicular traffic shall yield the right of way to pedestrians and bicyclists lawfully within an adjacent crosswalk and to other traffic lawfully using the intersection.”

Thanks for the question! You can make that left turn onto a one-way street despite the red light, but make sure traffic is clear and there are no pedestrians in the way.

