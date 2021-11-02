Tasty Tuesday: Pizzawala’s

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – We can’t get enough of the pies this National Pizza Month!
Check out Pizzawala’s in Canton Township. They are offering special deals:
- Craft it your way: $12.99 for one large pizza, any one sauce and any one topping
- Slice! Spice! Slurp!: Only $5 for masala potatoes and 2-liter pop with any large pizza at regular price
- 3 X Fun!: 50% off 3rd pizza with 2 large specialty pizzas
- Cheese it up: $15 for 2 large cheese pizzas
Learn more about the restaurant and their menu in the video above.
More: Tasty Tuesday page