Cloudy icon
38º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Features

Tasty Tuesday: Pizzawala’s

Brandon Roux, Meteorologist

Tags: Tasty Tuesday, Food, Local 4 News Today, Tasty, Restaurant, Metro Detroit Restaurants, Michigan, Metro Detroit, National Pizza Month, Pizzawala’s
Check out Pizzawala’s in Canton Township. They are offering special deals:
Check out Pizzawala’s in Canton Township. They are offering special deals:

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – We can’t get enough of the pies this National Pizza Month!

Check out Pizzawala’s in Canton Township. They are offering special deals:

  • Craft it your way: $12.99 for one large pizza, any one sauce and any one topping
  • Slice! Spice! Slurp!: Only $5 for masala potatoes and 2-liter pop with any large pizza at regular price
  • 3 X Fun!: 50% off 3rd pizza with 2 large specialty pizzas
  • Cheese it up: $15 for 2 large cheese pizzas

Learn more about the restaurant and their menu in the video above.

More: Tasty Tuesday page

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

facebook

twitter