Watch live: ‘Rod the Builder’ cook off -- Rod Meloni vs. Grant Hermes

This year for “Rod the Builder,” Rod will face our Local 4 “master chef” Grant Hermes in a cook off.

It’s one of our favorite things to do each year: Make Rod Meloni super uncomfortable by giving him a tough task to accomplish in a relatively small timeframe, live on TV and online, and against a competitor who usually has a huge leg up on him.

Watch live here at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

Last year, Meloni faced off with our very own Steve Garagiola, who is a chef with his own cookbook. He was even featured on Rachael Ray. The two dueled to make an Italian feast of lasagna, toasted ravioli and Caesar salad.

Hermes is an anchor and reporter for Local 4, but if you check out his Instagram, you would know he is a pretty good cook. He wants Meloni to know the kitchen is his domain.

“I do alright. I’m an alright cook. I dabble,” Hermes said. “I’ve seen Rod’s cooking. He almost burned his cabin down last year. I think I’m in a pretty good spot.”

“I’m going to say this and I’m going to say this very clearly: Never, ever trust a skinny chef,” Meloni said.

Meloni said he is not intimidated by Hermes, however, he is not on Instragram so he might not have seen his many dishes.

“An Instagram-ready meal is something that looks good on the plate,” Hermes said. “You’re eating with your eyes first, so it’s got to be symmetrical. It’s got to be color appropriate. You’ve got to have little dabbles and pops of color in other places. It’s got to be set up nice, and most importantly, it has be hot when you eat it later, and that’s the hardest part.”

Hermes wants Meloni to know the food has to be Instagram ready and it has to taste good. That’s where Meloni gets skeptical of Hermes.

“I don’t even know where to start with that,” Meloni said. “Here is my question: If he’s on Instagram, how do we know it tastes good? How do we know anything he cooks is anything other than looking good?” Meloni said.

Meloni and Hermes will face off Friday at 4 p.m. at Holiday Market in Royal Oak in the Mirepoix Cooking School. Chef Daniela Abel will be on site to make sure nothing goes awry, give Meloni a tip or two and then judge what the two cooks plate by 6 p.m.

Since Meloni is from New England, two of the dishes they will be making honor that: clam chowder and lobster rolls. Last year, Garagiola got to pick the menu. They will also be making cannoli. The goal will be to create Instagram-ready dishes.

Mirepox often holds duels, cooking classes and other private events. To check out their full calendar, click here.

Mirepoix describes its cooking school as a hands-on and comfortable environment where people are taught to think and cook like a professional chef. It is already offering gift cards for its January calendar.

Clam Chowder recipe

Ingredients:

1 2/3 cups frozen, cooked clams (try to get just the clam meat, if not, then you will have to shell the clams after thawing) (also can just use canned clam meat – skip the thawing step)

2 ounces bacon, finely chopped (about 2 strips of thick cut bacon)

2 cups chopped onions (about 1 medium onion, peeled)

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

2 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 ½ pounds potatoes, peeled and diced into ½-inch cubes (about 3 medium potatoes)

1 ½ cups clam juice

3 cups chicken or vegetable stock

2 cups heavy cream

Pepper to taste

Preparation:

Once clams are thawed, mince on a cutting board and set aside saving any juice. In a large, heavy pot slowly render the bacon on medium heat. Remove the bacon with slotted spoon and set aside, leaving the bacon fat in the pot. Add in the onions and garlic and slowly cook, stirring frequently for about 5-6 minutes until cooked through but not browned. May need to lower the heat. Side step: Roux Separately in a small pan, melt the butter, then add in the flour whisking consistently until combined with no lumps. Or ,if you want to try it in the main pan, add the butter and let melt, then slowly whisk in the flour until combined with no lumps. Add the flour/butter mixture (roux) into the onions and garlic and combine (if you did step A above). Add in clam juice and stock, bring the liquid to a boil. Add in the chopped potatoes, lower heat and simmer until potatoes are cooked through (about 15 minutes). Stir in the clams with the juice from the cutting board and bacon. In a separate bowl, add in your heavy cream. Take a ladle or two of the hot stock and slowly mix it with the cream stirring constantly to temper it. Once tempered, you can pour the cream into the pan, stirring again to avoid any curdling. Heat chowder through until it reaches your desired temperature. Sprinkle with pepper to taste.

Cannoli recipe

Filling ingredients:

1 16-oz. container ricotta (drain out the liquid with a strainer or cheese cloth to remove any excess moisture)

1/2 cup marscapone cheese

¾ cup heavy cream

½ c powdered sugar (divided)

pure vanilla extract 1 tsp.

orange zest 1/4 tsp

kosher salt 1/2 teaspoon

mini chocolate chips, for garnish

Shells ingredients:

2 cup all-purpose flour, plus more for surface

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

4 tbsp. cold butter, cut into cubes

6 tbsp. white wine

1 large egg

1 egg white, for brushing

Vegetable oil, for frying

Making the shells:

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, salt, and cinnamon. Cut butter into flour mixture with your hands or pastry cutter until pea-sized. Add wine and egg and mix until a dough forms. Knead a few times in bowl to help dough come together. Pat into a flat circle, then wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 1 hour.

Making the filling:

In a separate bowl, using a hand mixer to beat the heavy cream and ¼ cup of powdered sugar until stiff peaks form. Set aside. In a large bowl, combine ricotta, cream cheese, remaining ¼ cup powdered sugar, vanilla, orange zest, and salt. Using whisk attachment or hand mixer, whip until smooth. A few ricotta curds may be left, but most of the filling should be creamy. Fold in the whipped cream. Refrigerate until ready to fill cannoli, at least 1 hour.

Frying the shells: