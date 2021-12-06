🔒 Submit your video message to Santa, we’ll show it on TV!

35º

Santa loves watching Local 4, he told us

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Kids dressed up for Christmas. (Photo by Marta Wave from Pexels)

He’s checking it once, he’s checking it twice -- but if you send him a video message, he may just give you another shot.

That’s what we’re going with, at least!

We’re giving WDIV Insider families that chance to get Santa that very important message through ClickOnDetroit and Local 4 News Today.

Record a video of your adorable kid or kids reading their letter to Santa -- or just telling Santa what they want for the holiday this year. Some tips:

  • Be sure to record the video in horizontal, with your phone on its side, for best quality.
  • Make sure the video is no longer than 1 minute.

And make sure you tell us about the video -- who is in it, where you’re from, and anything else you’d like to share. We’ll be showing some of them on the Morning Show through the month, and below in the gallery.

Use the gallery below to submit your Santa video!

