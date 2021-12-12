Group brings middle school students together to bridge racial divide

An event on Sunday is a chance to show what students have learned not just on racial justice, but one another as well.

It may look like simple laughter or chatter among children, but what it’s actually an attempt to break the racial divide in America.

“There was a statistic that said that most white Americans don’t have any black friends and most black Americans don’t have any white friends,” said Mike Zwibelman.

Zwibelman is the founder of Non-Profit called Jimiri - an organization dedicated to helping students build relationships no matter the race or color.

“As we sat around and thought what can we do to promote racial justice in society, the first thing we thought about is that we don’t really know each other,” said Zwibelman.

The hope is that the31 students from over a dozen middle schools across Metro Detroit will bond, preventing racism down the line. On Sunday, students were able to make a presentation on what they learned across seven weeks at the Charles H. Wright African American Museum.

It was a way for students like seventh grader Mallory Dilluvio to make extraordinary friendships with fellow seventh graders like Kayla Fails and Dimyah Jackson.

“Like, I’ve met so many new friends. I love the facilitators and the bus rides are so fun,” said Dilluvio.

“It’s pretty fun to learn about where they came from and the background stories,” said Jackson.

The program is also hoping to sway students into a career of racial and social justice.