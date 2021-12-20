🔒 Local 4 Gift Challenge: Where they spent their $40

Devin Scillian, Kimberly Gill, Jason Colthorp and Karen Drew were given $40 and challenged to buy meaningful gifts for each while still saving a little money for themselves.
Watch the video above to see what they got each other.
Here’s where each shopped:
Jason shopped at:
- The Rust Belt Market in Ferndale
- Paper Source in Birmingham
- Zehnder’s in Frankenmuth
- Browsed online on Amazon, Etsy and EBay
Gifts he received: MSU Christmas Ornament (Kim), Apple AirPods case (Devin), Hard Cider 4-pack (Karen), Fletch NBA playing card (Me)
Karen shopped at:
- Be Scene Boutique in Rochester
- mi State of Mind in Rochester
Devin shopped both in person and online:
- Card game Dutch Blitz purchased through Amazon
- Vivio’s Bloody Mary Mix was bought at Village Market in Grosse Pointe
Gifts he received: Mustang sign (Jason), journal (Karen), Detroit coaster (Kimberly)
Kimberly shopped both in person and online:
- Browsed online at Amazon
- Detroit Shoppe in the Somerset Collection
Gifts she received: Mini egg maker (Devin), Over the eye sleep mask and deep conditioning face mask (Karen), Zehnder’s Noodles and Chicken Seasoning (Jason), Detroit Golf Club Coaster (Me)