This is Part 2 of a 4-part series on Paula Tutman’s journey with clay and ceramics, and specifically a project she’s been working on for her home. Follow along and read more about the project here.

Part 2: Creating the tiles – The process

Once my ceramic tiles have been built they need to be finessed. It is deliciously time-consuming as I figure out ways to bring my art to life with techniques I’m teaching myself.

Watch Episode 2 of Paula’s ceramics series below:

What creative ways have you found to cope with pandemic life?