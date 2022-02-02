Do you want to build a snowman? Do it, snap a pic, share it ... smile ☃️

When it snows in Michigan, we have fun, don’t we?

I mean, when we’re not fighting traffic and trying not to drive into a ditch. That’s not “fun,” but the rest of it can be fun, such as building a snowman or sledding down a hill at the speed of lightning. Maybe you fancy smearing a snowball in your little sister’s face ... I don’t know. Entirely up to you (be nice, please!).

Perhaps you prefer building an igloo or a fort. Cool cool ... but for the sake of this photo submissions article, send us your snowmen! Now! (Sorry for yelling. I get excited about snow).

Submit here: