Tasty Tuesday: Pack Yo Lunch in Redford Township

Today’s Tasty Tuesday takes us to Redford Township, to a place that’s trying to make sure you don’t need to pack a lunch.

Pack Yo Lunch, on 6 Mile Road near Beech Daly in Redford Township, was dreamed into existence by owner and chef Zaneka Anthony. The popular lunch spot offers a bit of everything, but is known for its man-o-man nachos.

Tasty Tuesday deal:

Pack Yo Lunch opens from Noon to 7 p.m., the Tasty Tuesday deal is 20% off your order.