Evrod Cassimy: What to expect in our new 7 a.m Local 4+ streaming newscast

4-4 on Local 4! I’m super excited that we can finally share the news with you!

Our morning show is extending an additional hour! On Monday, April 4, you can expect more of your favorite morning team on with the Local 4+ TV streaming app.

I love being apart of your morning and telling you about what’s happened in your community overnight and what’s in the day ahead. It’s such an important part of your day as morning news sets the tone for what’s to come.

Local 4 News at 7am will give your more local content on your smart TV. I downloaded the Local 4+ app on my smart TV and it was super simple, so I encourage you to do it too if you haven’t already.

Here’s what you can expect more of on Local 4 News at 7am: live guests, the big stories, stories that you’ll be talking about at work and school and a way to continue your day with a smile, weather and traffic and of course live reports from all across Metro Detroit.

I can’t wait for you to join us for Local 4 News at 7am and really ALL morning long starting April 4th on Local 4 and Local 4+!

See you soon! Will you be watching?

How do I get Local 4+?

Local 4+ is available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon and most other Smart TV devices and TV sets. Just search “Local 4″ or “WDIV” to download it.

You would look for it in the app store of your device or TV, just like you would if you were downloading any other app.