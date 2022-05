This Tasty Tuesday, we're testing out the Grillwich Tot Stop food truck where you can get your deep fried fix.

This Tasty Tuesday, we’re testing out the Grillwich Tot Stop food truck where you can get your deep fried fix.

The Metro Detroit food truck and catering service specializes in loaded tater tots, barbecue sandwiches, homemade barbecue sauce and more.

Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Grillwich Tot Stop is offering 10% off your total order when you mention Tasty Tuesday.

Visit the food truck’s website here.

(Find previous Tasty Tuesday restaurants here.)