Tasty Tuesday: Egg Roll Diva

This week, we're tasting the offerings from the Egg Roll Diva food truck servicing Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re tasting the offerings from the Egg Roll Diva food truck servicing Metro Detroit.

Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Egg Roll Diva is offering a free egg roll with a purchase when you mention Tasty Tuesday. The food truck will be stationed in the parking lot of the Meijer store in Southfield, located at Telegraph and 12 Mile roads, on Tuesday, July 26.

Egg Roll Diva is a food truck servicing the Metro Detroit area.

Visit the food truck’s website right here to learn more about them and their locations. to learn more.

(Find previous Tasty Tuesday restaurants here.)