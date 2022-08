From the Vault: Compilation of coverage from crash of Flight 255 from Detroit Metro Airport in 1987

August of 2022 marks 35 years since Flight 255 crashed after taking off from Detroit Metro Airport.

The crash happened on Aug. 16, 1987, killing 156 people. It remains one of the worst plane crashes in U.S. history.

We’ve dug through the WDIV archives to find some of our new coverage from that night, that week and the next year.

Flight 255 news coverage from 1987:

News coverage from the August of 1987 when Northwest Flight 255 crashed on I-94.

This is a collection of stories from WDIV's coverage of the crash of Northwest Flight 255, the week of Aug. 16, 1987.

Flight 255 special from 1988