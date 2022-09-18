Jason Carr: We need a sports announcing intervention. Something is missing

We need a sports announcing intervention.

Something is missing. I believe the phrase that I’m looking for is “larger than life” voices. A guy whose vocal stylings are synonymous with the games being called.

Harry Caray, Keith Jackson, Marv Albert, Ernie Harwell, Pat Summerall and John Madden, Howard Cosell, Chris Schenkel, and so on.

Heck, locally Mario and Rod on Tigers games kind of became their own thing in the manner of a George Kell and Al Kaline back in the day. Too bad they had to beef and ended up out of the booth. What are they doing now? WWE?

I suppose you could say Gus Johnson on March Madness but didn’t his yelling sort of jump the shark a few years ago?

Joe Buck? Hard pass.

With the retirement of Vin Scully all we really have left as a generational voice is Jim Nantz. He’s a calming presence and he’s steady as a rock but not quite to national treasure status yet. And his corny pre-planned sayings when the buzzer sounds and the confetti drops always sound just a little too…corny and pre-planned (like when Miles Simon led Arizona to an NCAA title and Nantz uncorked “Simon says championship!” Groan.)

We need someone to kind of break through in an un-self aware way to freshen things up. Not quite as hyper as Tony Romo but he kind of doesn’t count because he does color commentary.

I for one will always miss Keith “Whoa Nelly!” Jackson on college football and Pat Summerall doing NFL play by play, which went something like this (low monotone):

“Montana back to pass…………Rice over the middle………………………………………………

…………………………………………………………………………………….touchdown Niners.”

That’s it. About as understated as it gets. And somehow it seemed even more dramatic. Then Madden would go off with his “see that block? BOOM!” and they were absolute perfection.

Heck I used to watch Cubs games on WGN just to hear Harry Caray toss back an ice cold Budweiser and sing Take Me Out To The Ballgame.

THAT’S what we are currently missing.

