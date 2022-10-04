47º

LIVE

Features

Tasty Tuesday: The Beach Tiki Bar & Boil

Brandon Roux, Meteorologist

Tags: Tasty Tuesday, Food, Restaurants, Business, Detroit, Metro Detroit, Walled Lake, The Beach, Seafood, Boil, The Beach Tiki Bar And Boil
On this Tasty Tuesday, we're pleased to announce that you can hit The Beach anytime of the year -- at the restaurant in Walled Lake, that is.

WALLED LAKE, Mich. – On this Tasty Tuesday, we’re pleased to announce that you can hit The Beach anytime of the year -- at the restaurant in Walled Lake, that is. They’re serving up some delicious seafood year-round.

Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

The Beach Tiki Bar & Boil is located on East Walled Lake Drive on the edge of Walled Lake. They open at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The restaurant is offering a buy one, get one deal on their “Tiki Tizers” when you mention Tasty Tuesday.

Visit the restaurant’s website here.

(Find previous Tasty Tuesday restaurants here.)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

facebook

twitter