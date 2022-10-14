Walk into the ‘Mill Street Trail of Terror’ in Algonac this October, if you dare

During the pandemic, a group of family and friends from near and far were standing on an overgrown, wooded, dirt trail. Looking to come up with ideas to safely entertain the community, perhaps frighten some too.

It all started then and continues today as “Mill Street Trail of Terror” in Algonac.

To not spoil all the scares, let me just take you on a quick walk. Aliens have just touched down and you catch yourself running for your life past some frights. And wait… what’s brewing in that pot, where X marks the spot.

After a year of imagining, re-imagining, hammering, and creating, the trail comes to life with more than just dirt and sticks

It takes place at 1567 Mill St. in Algonac, on Oct. 15 and 29, from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The trail is free to the public, but organizers say donations are appreciated.

If you have an appetite from all the spookiness, hot dogs, popcorn, soft pretzels, pizza, and more are available for purchase.

And what better way to spend a fall, spooky night then around a blazing bonfire with picture-perfect opportunities.

Just two more nights to go, so gather a group and visit the trail for some frights. You can follow their Facebook page here.