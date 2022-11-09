Celebrity guests, icons announced for America’s Thanksgiving Parade Presented by Gardner White

DETROIT – The Parade Company has announced its line-up of celebrity guests and recognized icons that will appear for America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White live on Woodward Avenue on Thanksgiving morning.

“We are thrilled to announce an amazing line-up of celebrated performers, athletes and legends for this year’s America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White,” said Tony Michaels, president & CEO, The Parade Company. “We look forward to one of our biggest and best parades ever, with a record nine new floats, great special guests and many surprises.”

2022 Grand Marshals

This year’s Grand Marshals are Jalen Rose and Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony.

Jalen Rose (L); Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony (R) (The Parade Company)

Jalen Rose: Detroit native and member of the University of Michigan legendary “Fab Five” where he and his teammates revolutionized the sport of basketball. He is a current ABC/ESPN analyst, New York Times Bestselling Author, philanthropist, and founder of the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy on the Northwest side of Detroit.

Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony: Known for his outstanding community leadership in Detroit, Rev. Anthony serves on the NAACP National Board of Directors, is President of the Detroit Branch NAACP, the largest unit in the nation, and Pastor of Fellowship Chapel in Detroit for nearly 40 years.

2022 parade celebrities

2022 parade celebrities (From left to right); Alycia Baumgardner; Ava Swiss; Willie Horton; Megan Keller; Nick Baumgartner; The Belleville Three; Tina from The Tina Turner Musical; Tony 'Superbad' Harrison; Tony Hawk (The Parade Company)

Alycia Baumgardner: Professional boxer and current Unified Champion Super-feather weight Champion. Currently holds the WBC, WBA, IBF, Ring Magazine and IBO titles. She also is the former WBC International Champion.

Ava Swiss: America’s Got Talent Season 17 Finalist and Oxford High School alum.

Willie Horton: 18-year MLB great, Detroit Tigers legend and a part of the 1968 Detroit Tigers World Series team.

Megan Keller: Michigan native and member of the U.S. Women’s Olympic Team, competed in two Olympic Winter Games in 2018 and 2022.

Nick Baumgartner: Four-time veteran U.S. Olympian in snowboarding who won the gold medal in mixed snowboard cross as the oldest American athlete to compete at the Beijing Games.

The Belleville Three: American musicians, Juan Atkins, Derrick May, and Kevin Saunderson are internationally known for their contributions to the development of the “Techno music” genre and brand.

TINA—THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL: Coming to the Detroit Opera House in December, TINA—THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will be the opening act of the Parade with a special live performance by Zurin Villanueva, one of the stars of the show, courtesy of Broadway in Detroit.

Tony “Superbad” Harrison: Professional boxer and WBC Silver Middleweight Champion.

Tony Hawk: Nicknamed “Birdman” is a professional skateboarder, entrepreneur, and owner of the skateboard company Birdhouse. He is widely regarded as the most influential skateboarder of all time.

There will also be new floats designed by The Parade Company and built by The Parade Company artists.

New floats will debut this year from Gardner White, Huntington, Pet Supplies Plus, Ford Motor Company, Skillman Foundation, Rocket Companies, Marygrove Awnings, DTE Energy and University of Michigan Health Mott Children’s Hospital. A brand-new caboose will be added to the Strategic Staffing Solutions float as well.

Hob Nobble Gobble presented by Ford Motor Company

The sold out Hob Nobble Gobble presented by Ford Motor Company will take place on Friday (Nov. 18).

Guests at Ford Field will also see a performance by Lil Jon. Proceeds benefit The Parade Company.

Themed “Our Great City! Detroit!!” America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White is featured annually on WDIV Local 4, including a one-hour syndicated national broadcast reaching more than 185 television markets across the country. 760 WJR’s Paul W. Smith and Audacy WOMC 104.3 also broadcast parade shows.

Voted as America’s Number One Holiday Parade by the 2018 and 2019 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Gardner White takes place on Thursday, November 24.

WDIV-Local 4′s live coverage begins at 6 a.m. with pre-parade coverage, followed by a parade pre-show beginning at 9 a.m. America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Gardner White will air live on WDIV-Local 4 from 10 a.m. - noon, including a one-hour syndicated national broadcast from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. reaching more than 185 television markets across the country.

WJR’s Paul W. Smith will host a pre-parade broadcast from 6 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Audacy’s 104.3 WOMC will host live parade coverage from 10 a.m.- noon overlooking the parade route. For more information, visit theparade.org.

