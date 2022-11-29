Tasty Tuesday: The Nacho Grill

We're hanging with the folks behind The Nacho Grill food truck this Tasty Tuesday. They're serving up fresh, high-end nachos in our area.

They’re serving up fresh, high-end nachos with local ingredients in our area.

Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

The Nacho Grill food truck does not have a brick and mortar location and moves around Metro Detroit.

On Nov. 30-Dec. 2, the food truck will be located at Ferndale Foods off 9 Mile Road near Livernois Street. The food truck will be up and running from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: 10% off of your order.

Visit the food truck’s website here for the latest information.

