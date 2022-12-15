Recipe: Grant Hermes’ Chewy Ginger-Molasses Cookies

DETROIT – When I was asked to make my favorite holiday recipe, I honestly wasn’t quite sure where to start. Every family has their holiday tradition foods and mine is no different.

First, I thought maybe I’d make the caramel rolls that my dad would make every Christmas morning. I started making my own a few years ago after not being able to spend the holidays with family. I always felt like it was a good way to feel connected to my family even though they were far away. But the recipe is a little complicated and I thought it might be biting off more than I could chew (not sorry about the pun) for my first post for Insiders.

Next, I thought about getting my father-in-law’s recipe for smoked, glazed bologna on the grill. Bologna is just sausage after all, and my wife’s family lives in the South, so taking a crack at some holiday BBQ sounded like fun. But we live in a Downtown Detroit apartment and don’t have a grill, which seemed kind of necessary so that idea was out the window.

There were a few others too: the chest potato and cornflake casserole my mom’s family would always have, but that honestly felt a little basic. Delicious, but basic. The homemade bread from my dad’s side? It’s an old family recipe that none of us have ever quite been able to get right since my grandma passed away a few years ago. Apparently, she left out the secret ingredient from the recipe.

Finally, I landed on one that was my own. For the past few years, I’ve been making chewy ginger-molasses cookies for the holidays. It’s a cobbled-together recipe from doing a lot of trial-and-error with recipes from around the internet, but I finally landed on just the right amount of spice, heat, snap and chew. A perfect warming cookie for when the nights turn colder.

The recipe makes about 2 dozen cookies, but I usually double it. It sounds like a lot, but these little guys have a way of disappearing.

I hope you enjoy the cookies! Don’t forget to tag me and Local4/ClickonDetroit on Facebook and Instagram with your pictures!

From my kitchen to yours, Happy Holidays

-Grant

Grant Hermes' Chewy Ginger-Molasses Cookies (WDIV)

Chewy Ginger-Molasses Cookies

Makes 2 dozen cookies

2 ¼ C All-purpose flour

2 ¼ tsp Ground ginger, divided into 1 ¼ tsp and 1 tsp

1 tsp Ground cinnamon

½ tsp Ground cloves

½ tsp Kosher salt (I use Morton, if you use Diamond Crystal double the salt)

1 ¼ tsp Baking soda

4oz (1 stick) Unsalted butter

1 C Sugar, divided into ½ cups (half for the dough, half for rolling)

½ C Brown sugar (light or dark)

1 Egg

½ C Molasses