Tasty Tuesday: RJ’s Corned Beef Deli

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – This week for Tasty Tuesday, we’re stopping at RJ’s Corned Beef Deli in Macomb County. They’re serving up mountains of locally-sourced corned beef that’s brined, trimmed and sliced in house.

Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

RJ’s Corned Beef Deli is located on Gratiot Avenue near 14 Mile Road in Clinton Township. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: Get a free small bag of Better Made chips and a can of Faygo with your purchase when you mention Tasty Tuesday.

Learn more about the restaurant on their website here.

(Find previous Tasty Tuesday restaurants here.)