Tasty Tuesday: Lovelee Vibes Bar & Grill in Detroit offers chill brunch, lively dinner

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re visiting a Detroit spot that’s perfect for a chill brunch, or a high-energy dinner: Lovelee Vibes Bar & Grill. They’ve got everything from waffles to lobster -- and it’s all delicious.
Tasty Tuesday deal
Lovelee Vibes Bar & Grill is located on Grand River Avenue just west of Greenfield Road and just south of West McNichols Road in Detroit. They are open from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day of the week.
The Tasty Tuesday deal: 20% off your total order when you mention Tasty Tuesday on April 25, 2023.
