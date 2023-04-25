39º

Tasty Tuesday: Lovelee Vibes Bar & Grill in Detroit offers chill brunch, lively dinner

They have a special deal for Tasty Tuesday

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Tasty Tuesday, Top Comment, Detroit, Wayne County

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re visiting a Detroit spot that’s perfect for a chill brunch, or a high-energy dinner: Lovelee Vibes Bar & Grill. They’ve got everything from waffles to lobster -- and it’s all delicious.

Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Lovelee Vibes Bar & Grill is located on Grand River Avenue just west of Greenfield Road and just south of West McNichols Road in Detroit. They are open from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day of the week.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: 20% off your total order when you mention Tasty Tuesday on April 25, 2023.

Learn more on their website here.

About the Author:

Jason is Local 4’s utility infielder. In addition to anchoring the morning newscast, he often reports on a variety of stories from the tragic, like the shootings at Michigan State, to the off-beat, like great gas station food.

