Tasty Tuesday: The Breakfast Loft in Detroit making comeback with upscale dishes in historic setting

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re featuring The Breakfast Loft in Detroit.

After closing due to the pandemic, The Breakfast Loft has been making a comeback since last year. The restaurant considers itself an upscale brunch spot in a comfortable setting that’s great for friend and family get-togethers.

Tasty Tuesday deal

The Breakfast Loft is located on Franklin Street at Riopelle Street on the east side of Downtown Detroit. The restaurant is located on the third floor of the building. They are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: Get 20% off your total order when you mention Tasty Tuesday on Friday, June 9, or Saturday, June 10.

