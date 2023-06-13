Tasty Tuesday: Pop’s Hani Shop specializes in 1 of Metro Detroit’s favorite sandwiches

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re exploring the menu at Pop’s Hani Shop: A restaurant in Royal Oak specializing in gourmet Hani sandwiches -- or what they call “original Detroit pitas” -- that are a Metro Detroit favorite.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Pop’s Hani Shop is located on Woodward Avenue just south of 14 Mile Road in Royal Oak. The business is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: Get 20% off your order and a free cookie when you mention Tasty Tuesday on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Visit the restaurant’s website here.

