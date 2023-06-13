54º

Tasty Tuesday: Pop’s Hani Shop specializes in 1 of Metro Detroit’s favorite sandwiches

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re exploring the menu at Pop’s Hani Shop: A restaurant in Royal Oak specializing in gourmet Hani sandwiches -- or what they call “original Detroit pitas” -- that are a Metro Detroit favorite.

Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Pop’s Hani Shop is located on Woodward Avenue just south of 14 Mile Road in Royal Oak. The business is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: Get 20% off your order and a free cookie when you mention Tasty Tuesday on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Visit the restaurant’s website here.

About the Author:

Jason is Local 4’s utility infielder. In addition to anchoring the morning newscast, he often reports on a variety of stories from the tragic, like the shootings at Michigan State, to the off-beat, like great gas station food.

