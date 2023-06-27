Tasty Tuesday: Detroit’s historic Lockeroom Lounge cooks up elevated staples

This Tasty Tuesday, we're featuring the Lockeroom Lounge in Detroit, where serving is their favorite sport. The historic sports bar features staples you'd expect, but some with an elevated twist.

Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

The Lockeroom Lounge is located on Livernois near Curtis Street in Detroit’s University District. The restaurant is open from 2 p.m.-12 a.m. Monday-Thursday, from 2 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, and from 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: Get 20% off your order when you mention Tasty Tuesday on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Visit the restaurant’s website here.

