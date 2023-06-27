66º

WEATHER ALERT

Features

Tasty Tuesday: Detroit’s historic Lockeroom Lounge cooks up elevated staples

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Tasty Tuesday, Top Comment, Detroit, Wayne County
This Tasty Tuesday, we're featuring the Lockeroom Lounge in Detroit, where serving is their favorite sport. The historic sports bar features staples you'd expect, but some with an elevated twist.

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re featuring the Lockeroom Lounge in Detroit, where serving is their favorite sport. The historic sports bar features staples you’d expect, but some with an elevated twist.

Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

The Lockeroom Lounge is located on Livernois near Curtis Street in Detroit’s University District. The restaurant is open from 2 p.m.-12 a.m. Monday-Thursday, from 2 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, and from 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: Get 20% off your order when you mention Tasty Tuesday on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Visit the restaurant’s website here.

(Find previous Tasty Tuesday restaurants here.)

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jason is Local 4’s utility infielder. In addition to anchoring the morning newscast, he often reports on a variety of stories from the tragic, like the shootings at Michigan State, to the off-beat, like great gas station food.

email