Tasty Tuesday: Detroit Rosa welcomes customers with thoughtful coffee, drinks, treats

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re featuring Detroit Rosa: A coffee shop on the city’s west side that wants to make everyone feel at home.

Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Detroit Rosa is located on Grand River Avenue, just west of Southfield Freeway, in the city’s North Rosedale Park neighborhood. They’re open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: Customers can get 15% off their order when they mention Tasty Tuesday on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Visit the shop’s website here.

(Find previous Tasty Tuesday restaurants here.)