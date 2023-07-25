68º
Tasty Tuesday: Trattoria Da Luigi offers authentic Italian in Downtown Royal Oak

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re featuring Trattoria Da Luigi in Royal Oak: An Italian restaurant that’s serving up the real deal.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Trattoria Da Luigi is located on Washington Avenue near West 4th Street in Downtown Royal Oak. The restaurant is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: Get free cheesecake with the purchase of an entree when you mention Tasty Tuesday on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Jason is Local 4’s utility infielder. In addition to anchoring the morning newscast, he often reports on a variety of stories from the tragic, like the shootings at Michigan State, to the off-beat, like great gas station food.

