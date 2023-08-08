67º
Tasty Tuesday: The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill makes fresh, authentic meals in West Bloomfield

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

This Tasty Tuesday, we're exploring the menu at the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill in West Bloomfield, where they're focused on serving traditional dishes made from scratch.

Tasty Tuesday deal

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is located on Orchard Lake Road north of West 14 Mile Road in West Bloomfield Township. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. They have multiple locations, including one in Troy and one in Shelby Township.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: Buy a traditional gyro and get one free at any of the restaurant’s locations when you mention Tasty Tuesday on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

Visit the restaurant’s website here.

About the Author:

Jason is Local 4’s utility infielder. In addition to anchoring the morning newscast, he often reports on a variety of stories from the tragic, like the shootings at Michigan State, to the off-beat, like great gas station food.

