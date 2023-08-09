How checking old, potential winning lottery tickets has never been easier

Do you have piles of old lottery tickets, but don’t know if any of them are winners? Fortunately, it’s easier than ever to check to see if old tickets are winning ones without going to the store.

The Michigan Lottery mobile app allows people to scan tickets — even those from drawings in the recent past — to check for winners if those tickets have previously gone unchecked.

The app also allows people to play games daily, purchase tickets for various drawings and raffles, and check winning numbers and jackpots.

It’s been lottery fever around the country, with Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing reaching a record $1.55 billion.

One winning ticket reportedly was sold in Neptune Beach, Florida.

The allure of so much cash sent millions around the country rushing to get tickets for not only that jackpot, but other prizes.

It’s certainly a far cry from past days for lottery players, and it’s a good bet that the app has been historically active since Tuesday night.

The drawing surpassed the previous record of $1.537 billion in 2018, which was won by a single player from South Carolina.

The cash payout for Tuesday’s drawing was estimated to be at $757.2 million.

While the drawing has understandably made a lot of people dream in the past few days, there have been past instances where winning the lottery has turned into a nightmare for people.

But that still hasn’t deterred many people who have tried their luck, and now players have more reason than ever to hang on to older tickets that haven’t been checked because of the app.