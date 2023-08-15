Tasty Tuesday: Urban Gyro in Wixom modernizes, localizes traditional Greek dishes

This Tasty Tuesday, we're spotlighting the Urban Gyro in Wixom: A restaurant that serves up traditional Greek dishes with a modern, Michigan twist.

WIXOM, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re spotlighting the Urban Gyro in Wixom: A restaurant that serves up traditional Greek dishes with a modern, Michigan twist.

Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Urban Gyro is located on North Wixom Road near Loon Lake Road in Wixom. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: Get 20% off your bill when you mention Tasty Tuesday on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. You can also enter the code “Tasty Tuesday” when ordering online.

Visit the restaurant’s website here.

(Find previous Tasty Tuesday restaurants here.)