Tasty Tuesday: Maison’s Fine Food serves both familiar, unique brunch fare in Detroit

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re stopping at Maison’s Fine Food on Detroit’s east side -- where a longtime neighborhood diner got a major makeover. They’re serving up familiar and fun brunch fare.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Maison’s Fine Food is located on Mack Avenue just east of Dickerson Avenue on Detroit’s east side. The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays, and is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: This deal is for Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023: Customers can get any flavor of chicken and waffles for $15 when they mention Tasty Tuesday.

See their online menu here.

