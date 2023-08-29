The PopSocket mount and stand -- does it make taking photos easier? We tried it out

DETROIT – One of my favorite gadgets is this flexible PopSocket mount and stand.

This is for your phone. A PopSocket is something else I like to use to prop your phone up and hold it more easily (it’s great for when you’re on a run).

The mount is about $15, if you find it in a store like Target, or $20 online. I’ve found it really helps on the job when shooting stories and making a FaceTime or Zoom interview more interesting. The moldable rubber makes it able to grip to just about anything, allowing you to mount the camera (phone) anywhere at any angle. I think it really sharpens the creativity of picturess and videos.

