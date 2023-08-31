Get 50% off tickets to our Insider VIPeach Hour at the Romeo Peach Festival

Insiders! Join us at the Romeo Peach Festival Labor Day Weekend for an Insider-exclusive VIPeach Hour on Saturday or Sunday.

ROMEO, Mich. – Our Insider VIPeach Hour returns to the Romeo Peach Festival for Labor Day weekend.

Join some of your favorite Local 4 personalities at the 2023 Romeo Peach Festival for our special Insider VIPeach Hour event. VIPeach Hour events are Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

🎟️ A ticket to the event includes:

✅ Complimentary beer and wine✅ Private tent area near music stage✅ Entry to the Peach Festival✅ Games and fun with Local 4 team

The Romeo Peach Festival runs Thursday, Aug. 31 through Labor Day, Sept. 4, 2023.

(USE THE CODE PEACH2023 FOR 50% TICKETS!)