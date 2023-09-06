The one-sheet chicken and vegetable roast recipe that’s both delicious and nutritious

DETROIT – This is my go-to recipe that’s not only healthy and vegetable filled, but tastes great thanks to a special ingredient (watch the video below to see what it is!).

Basically, I just take all my favorite vegetables (red onion, broccoli, cauliflower, bell peppers, carrots, mushrooms and cherry tomatoes) and chop them up.

I also chop up some raw chicken tenders and mix it all together in a baking sheet and cover it with special seasoning. You can also swap out the chicken for steak.

I then bake the medley in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

And that’s it!

