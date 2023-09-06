74º
The one-sheet chicken and vegetable roast recipe that’s both delicious and nutritious

Rhonda Walker, Anchor

Tags: morning show hacks, life hack, kitchen, home, recipe
Rhonda Walker's one-pan chicken and vegetable roast.

DETROIT – This is my go-to recipe that’s not only healthy and vegetable filled, but tastes great thanks to a special ingredient (watch the video below to see what it is!).

Basically, I just take all my favorite vegetables (red onion, broccoli, cauliflower, bell peppers, carrots, mushrooms and cherry tomatoes) and chop them up.

I also chop up some raw chicken tenders and mix it all together in a baking sheet and cover it with special seasoning. You can also swap out the chicken for steak.

I then bake the medley in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

And that’s it!

We’re going back to routine with our easy-to-make recipes on Local 4 News in the morning at 6 a.m. See what Ashlee’s stirring up tomorrow.

About the Author:

Rhonda Walker has been helping Detroiters get motivated and ready for the day for the past 22 years. A confessed morning person, this award winning talented and versatile journalist starts her day at 2:00 am to co-anchor the weekday morning newscast at WDIV-Local 4 News. A position she’s held since 2003.

