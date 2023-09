The Chippewa Valley Band drumline helped pull off a great Homecoming proposal during the 3rd quarter of a game vs. Dakota High School.

The band usually does some sort of memorable thing during their 3rd quarter performance for the fans. Last year, the drumline drew some attention last year for an amazing performance with drumsticks on fire.

This year, they helped a young lad with an epic Homecoming proposal. It was sweet!

