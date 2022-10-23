63º

Macomb County high school drumline getting attention, performed with drumsticks on fire

Chippewa Valley High School drumline pumps up crowd before playoffs

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Chippewa Valley High School drumline (Jason Poole)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Chippewa Valley High School drumline in Clinton Township is getting a lot of attention over a video posted to YouTube showing the drummers performing with their drumsticks on fire.

Jason Poole posted a video of four snare drummers getting the crowd excited by performing a drum solo with their sticks on fire.

Local 4 spoke to Poole who said the drumline wanted to pump up the crowd as the football team entered playoffs.

They got permission from the principal to do the performance.

“It’s going viral on Facebook and Instagram,” said Poole. “The kids really put their heart and soul into this performance. It was created 100% by the drumline.”

The Chippewa Valley snare drummers, Ryan, Dylan, Jake, and Jordan, are very excited about the community’s reception of the video.

Watch the video of the drumline performing:

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of this year. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

