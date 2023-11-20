How to watch America’s Thanksgiving Parade outside of Detroit

The 97th America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White returns to Downtown Detroit on Nov. 23! Here’s what you need to know.

The parade is held on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 23, 2023.

The Parade route is three miles of smiles along Woodward Avenue from Kirby to Congress. The Parade steps-off at Kirby and Woodward at 8:45 a.m. It’s roughly an hour and a half march south, down to the Celebration Zone. The Parade officially ends at Congress and Woodward. (See route below).

How can I watch the 2023 America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit?

Coverage begins at 6 a.m. on WDIV-TV in Detroit, or streaming on Local 4+, an app you can download for free on any smart TV device, like Roku or Apple TV. Streaming is available outside the Detroit market.

The parade broadcast starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m. The parade is also syndicated across 185 markets nation-wide

