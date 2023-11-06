America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White returns to Downtown Detroit: What to know

The 97th America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White returns to Downtown Detroit on Nov. 23! Here’s what you need to know.

The Parade Company announced this year’s Parade theme, “A Heart of History.”

When is the 2023 America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit?

The parade is held on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 23, 2023.

The Parade route is three miles of smiles along Woodward Avenue from Kirby to Congress. The Parade steps-off at Kirby and Woodward at 8:45 a.m. It’s roughly an hour and a half march south, down to the Celebration Zone. The Parade officially ends at Congress and Woodward. (See route below).

How can I watch the 2023 America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit?

Coverage begins at 6 a.m. on WDIV-TV in Detroit, or streaming on Local 4+, an app you can download for free on any smart TV device, like Roku or Apple TV.

The parade broadcast starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m. The parade is also syndicated across 185 markets nation-wide

---> What you can do with Local 4′s free TV streaming app: Local 4+

How much does it cost to attend the parade?

The parade is totally free to attend and watch. Much of the three-mile Parade route is free and open to the public.

What’s the official parade route?

Parade Route Map (Parade Company)

Who are the parade Grand Marshals?

The two parade Grand Marshals are Detroit Lions legend Lomas Brown and Detroit TV legend Huel Perkins.