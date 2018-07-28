Car wash owner achieves dream of opening 'Soulful Grub' food truck in Detroit

DETROIT - There’s a new sheriff in Southwest Detroit when it comes to food trucks, and this truck is serving up genuine Detroit soul with every spoonful.

“Soulful Grub” opened two weeks ago. It's located on Fort Street near Woodmere Street.

Darnell Leonard had a dream two years ago for a soul food stand, and he’s made that dream come true.

Leonard owns the car wash right next door to Soulful Grub, and when the lot just south of his car wash became available, Leonard got the lot and began shopping for just the right truck to park on it.

Next, he found Ms. Annette.

Ms. Annette cooks all the authentic soul food in the truck, from greens to mac and cheese, yams and wings.

"I am selling out," she said. "Great response. They are my grandma’s recipes, people ask for them but I can’t give them up."

The portions are huge and the flavors are big at Soulful Grub.

You’ll see the distinctive black truck with the bright, sunshine logo on the north side of Fort Street. Pull up and and get ready for a soulful meal.

