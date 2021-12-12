41º

Flashpoint

Flashpoint Interview: University of Michigan doctor talks state’s COVID struggle

Michigan stuck in 4th virus surge

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Tags: Flashpoint, Michigan, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Omicron, Virus Variant, Variant, Health, Michigan COVID, University Of Michigan, Immunologist
Why can't Michigan get the upper hand on COVID-19? University of Michigan doctor, immunologist and founder of the allergy clinic Dr. Jim Baker joins Flashpoint host Devin Scillian to discuss problems facing the state, which continues to struggle with coronavirus spread.

Why can’t Michigan get the upper hand on COVID-19?

The state continues to struggle with coronavirus spread, stuck in its fourth virus surge already this winter. And vaccination rates are lagging behind.

Related: Health officials say COVID has reached ‘critical’ point in Michigan

Dr. Jim Baker, University of Michigan doctor, immunologist and founder of the allergy clinic, joins Flashpoint host Devin Scillian to discuss problems facing the state’s fight against COVID.

Watch the interview in segment one of the Dec. 12, 2021 episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

More: Sunday Read: 8 Michigan COVID takeaways: Omicron, fourth surge, ‘deeply concerning direction’

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

email