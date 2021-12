This week on Flashpoint, Dr. Monica Valluri, an astrophysicist at the University of Michigan, and Mike Cortright, a NASA solar system ambassador, are talking about the launch of a new space telescope that has enormous potential for the science world.

This week is going to be a big one for science.

Dr. Monica Valluri, an astrophysicist at the University of Michigan, and Mike Cortright, a NASA solar system ambassador, join Flashpoint host Devin Scillian this week to talk about the launch of a new space telescope that has enormous potential for the science world.

Watch the interview in segment two of the Dec. 19, 2021 episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

Related: NASA confirms next Friday for Webb Space Telescope launch