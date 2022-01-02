Flashpoint Interview: Metro Detroit leaders discuss Michigan’s new political maps

A roundtable of Metro Detroit leaders join us on Flashpoint to discuss the redistricting process in Michigan and the state's new political maps.

An independent commission of citizens have redrawn Michigan’s political districts for the first time in the state’s history -- but not everyone is on board with the changes.

A roundtable of Metro Detroit leaders join us on Flashpoint this week to discuss the redistricting process in Michigan and the state’s new political maps.

Watch the interview in segment two of the Jan. 2, 2022 episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

Related: Michigan redistricting commission defends new political maps