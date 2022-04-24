65º

Flashpoint

Flashpoint Interview: Detroit City Football Club pulls off major win

DCFC beat Columbus Crew 2-1 on Thursday night

Devin Scillian, Anchor

The Detroit City Football Club is making power moves on and off the field. We chatted with the Co-Owner of DCFC Alex Wright and DCFC Midfielder Maxi Rodriquez about how this Detroit professional soccer team pulled off a major win against a major league soccer team.

The DCFC victory proved to be quite historic for Detroit because we have not had an MLS team play in the city.

Watch the interview in segment three of the April 24, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

The audience at Keyworth Stadium on June 14, 2019 (Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)

