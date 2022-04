The Freep Film Festival begins Wednesday and to kick off the festival is a documentary about the Detroit bankruptcy. Producer and Co-Director Sam Katz dives into his documentary “Gradually, Then Suddenly.” Katz says he has been doing this for 14 years and believes that this film is his best work.

Watch the interview in segment two of the April 24, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.