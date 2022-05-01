Flashpoint Interview: Political experts talk Republican Michigan gov. candidates, primary

The heat is turning up now that we’re three months away from primary elections, and what a primary it will be. Right now, there are 10 candidates for the Republican nomination for Michigan governor. That is, if several of them can withstand challenges being made to their petitions. But still, there has already been significant drama just to get to this point. Last weekend, the Michigan Republican Party held its nominating convention -- which one delegate referred to as a civil war, as party members tried to discern the candidates’ loyalty to former President Donald Trump. We’re diving into what the Republican Party in Michigan is about.

Gus Portela, deputy chief of staff and communications director of the Michigan Republican Party; Jason Roe of Roe Strategic; Randy Richardville, former Michigan Senate majority leader; and Ingrid Jacques, deputy editorial page editor of the Detroit News, join us to discuss the primary elections that are three months away.

So what does Michigan’s GOP have in store for the primary? How is the recent drama going to impact the primary elections?

Watch segment one of the May 1, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

