65º

LIVE

Flashpoint

Flashpoint: GOP candidates discuss their views on gun control after a violent week in our nation

Watch Flashpoint every Sunday at 10 a.m. on Local 4 News and Local 4+

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Tags: Flashpoint, Michigan Politics, Michigan, Politics, Michigan COVID, US Politics, News, Devin Scillian, Metro Detroit, Local 4 News, Detroit Police, GOP Debate, Michigan GOP, Tudor Dixon, Garrett Soldano
Police lights police tape

DETROIT – There is nothing more chilling to come across a scanner than “officer down.” The worst was realized last week when a Detroit officer did not survive. Detroit Police Chief James White discusses the worst part about being on the force and the shootings that are happening across the nation.

Read more: ‘They were ambushed’: Detroit police describe events that led to officer’s murder, praise partner’s heroism

Last week Michigan’s GOP debate took place in Grand Rapids. Today Tudor Dixon and Garrett Soldano will speak on Flashpoint about their views on gun violence and what they would like to do to fix it.

Watch full replay: Republican candidates for Michigan governor debate in Grand Rapids

Watch the entire July 10, 2022 live in the video player below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

email