Flashpoint: GOP candidates discuss their views on gun control after a violent week in our nation

DETROIT – There is nothing more chilling to come across a scanner than “officer down.” The worst was realized last week when a Detroit officer did not survive. Detroit Police Chief James White discusses the worst part about being on the force and the shootings that are happening across the nation.

Last week Michigan’s GOP debate took place in Grand Rapids. Today Tudor Dixon and Garrett Soldano will speak on Flashpoint about their views on gun violence and what they would like to do to fix it.

