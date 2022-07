GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Candidates to be the Republican nominee for Michigan governor are set to debate tonight in Grand Rapids.

The primary debate is hosted by WOOD TV8 and will begin streaming live at 7 p.m. in the video player above.

Candidates Tudor Dixon, Ryan Kelley, Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano met the requirements to attend the debate. It will be moderated by Rick Albin.

